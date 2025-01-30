rawpixel
Raja Surma Sen (Reigned 1781-1788) and His Attendant Nagatu Worshipping the Goddess Kali
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
The ten Madavidyas. Chromolithograph.
Luxurious photo frame mockup, editable design
Radha and Krishna on a single lotus within an "Om" sign surrounded by rondels of scenes of Krishna's life. Coloured…
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma Adoring Kali
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
A man kneeling in front of the Mughal Emperor Akbar with an attendant holding a fly whisk standing behind him. Gouache…
Ancient architecture blog banner template
An Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singh
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
The Hindu Goddess Kali and God Bhairava in Union
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Raja Sidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727)
Goddess Saraswati poster template
The Hindu Goddess Ugratara (Violent Tara)
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
A Tantric Form of the Hindu Goddess Kali (Recto), Horse (Verso), Folio from a Book of Iconography
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Raja Shamsher Sen of Mandi (r. 1727-1781) and Raja Ranjit Sen of Suket (r. 1762-1791)
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
A Persian prince with his attendants
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
The Goddess Durga as Bhadrakali (recto); Text (verso)
Sunday service poster template
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Love story poster template, editable text and design
Krishna Riding a Composite Horse
Flower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Sultan Mehmet III (reigned 1595-1603) Enthroned, Attended by Two Janissaries
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Left, Sadashiva, with five heads and five pairs of arms, seated on a throne and holding a sword; right, the goddess Kali…
Love story blog banner template, editable text
Vishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.
Love story Instagram story template, editable text
Todi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
