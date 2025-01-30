Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekalitapestryminiature artkali goddessancient historybook illustrationrajaadultRaja Surma Sen (Reigned 1781-1788) and His Attendant Nagatu Worshipping the Goddess KaliOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 833 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6088 x 4227 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseThe ten Madavidyas. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957258/the-ten-madavidyas-chromolithographFree Image from public domain licenseLuxurious photo frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425909/luxurious-photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseRadha and Krishna on a single lotus within an "Om" sign surrounded by rondels of scenes of Krishna's life. Coloured…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964145/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseShiva, Vishnu, and Brahma Adoring Kalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018145/shiva-vishnu-and-brahma-adoring-kaliFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA man kneeling in front of the Mughal Emperor Akbar with an attendant holding a fly whisk standing behind him. Gouache…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955512/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601480/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-templateView licenseAn Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseThe Hindu Goddess Kali and God Bhairava in Unionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931811/the-hindu-goddess-kali-and-god-bhairava-unionFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRaja Sidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932788/raja-sidh-sen-reigned-1684-1727Free Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseThe Hindu Goddess Ugratara (Violent Tara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931809/the-hindu-goddess-ugratara-violent-taraFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMaharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseA Tantric Form of the Hindu Goddess Kali (Recto), Horse (Verso), Folio from a Book of Iconographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018026/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRaja Shamsher Sen of Mandi (r. 1727-1781) and Raja Ranjit Sen of Suket (r. 1762-1791)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923865/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseA Persian prince with his attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968903/persian-prince-with-his-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Goddess Durga as Bhadrakali (recto); Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLove story poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531198/love-story-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Riding a Composite Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931198/krishna-riding-composite-horseFree Image from public domain licenseFlower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481132/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseSultan Mehmet III (reigned 1595-1603) Enthroned, Attended by Two Janissarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeft, Sadashiva, with five heads and five pairs of arms, seated on a throne and holding a sword; right, the goddess Kali…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967625/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove story blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531196/love-story-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964449/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove story Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531205/love-story-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTodi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932172/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license