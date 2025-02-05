rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Bernardo Strozzi
Save
Edit Image
woman warriorswordwarriorpublic domain oil paintingalexandriasaint catherineoil painting female warriorbernardo
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tobias Curing His Father's Blindness by Bernardo Strozzi
Tobias Curing His Father's Blindness by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185339/image-raphael-strozzi-art-projectFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jephtha dressed in armor looking up in despair, and his daughter holds a harp at right
Jephtha dressed in armor looking up in despair, and his daughter holds a harp at right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121418/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Conversion of Zacchaeus, with Christ at right addressing the tax collector, who is seated in a tree at top center
Conversion of Zacchaeus, with Christ at right addressing the tax collector, who is seated in a tree at top center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8158420/image-christ-tree-personFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
St. Gerardo Sagredo, Bishop of Csanád by Bernardo Strozzi
St. Gerardo Sagredo, Bishop of Csanád by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962575/st-gerardo-sagredo-bishop-csanad-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Saint Catherine of Alexandria
Saint Catherine of Alexandria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612083/saint-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
The Raising of Lazarus (c. 1530 - c. 1535) by Aertgen Claesz van Leyden and anonymous
The Raising of Lazarus (c. 1530 - c. 1535) by Aertgen Claesz van Leyden and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743346/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1615 (Baroque)) by Bernardo Strozzi
Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1615 (Baroque)) by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135872/adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1615-baroque-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of Giovanni Battista Mora the Elder (1630-1644 (Renaissance)) by Bernardo Strozzi
Portrait of Giovanni Battista Mora the Elder (1630-1644 (Renaissance)) by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Allegory of the sea, 1581 - 1644
Allegory of the sea, 1581 - 1644
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817768/allegory-the-sea-1581-1644Free Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059899/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView license
Saint Catherine of Alexandria (1500 - 1530) by Francesco Zaganelli di Bosio
Saint Catherine of Alexandria (1500 - 1530) by Francesco Zaganelli di Bosio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741917/saint-catherine-alexandria-1500-1530-francesco-zaganelli-bosioFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Half-Length Study of a Monk Holding a Book and a Long Implement
Half-Length Study of a Monk Holding a Book and a Long Implement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219959/half-length-study-monk-holding-book-and-long-implementFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059891/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView license
Raphael's Saint Catherine of Alexandria (1507) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Raphael's Saint Catherine of Alexandria (1507) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848222/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925930/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
The Virgin and Child with the Infant St. John
The Virgin and Child with the Infant St. John
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465286/the-virgin-and-child-with-the-infant-st-johnFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916083/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
The Discovery of the True Cross
The Discovery of the True Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256513/the-discovery-the-true-crossFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002129/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Head of a Woman (Beatrice) by Rosalba Carriera and Bernardo Strozzi
Head of a Woman (Beatrice) by Rosalba Carriera and Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711311/head-woman-beatrice-rosalba-carriera-and-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Catherine (1617 - 1661) by Francesco Montelatici and Pier Francesco Morazzone
Saint Catherine (1617 - 1661) by Francesco Montelatici and Pier Francesco Morazzone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791281/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Countess de Pagès, née de Cornellan, as St Catherine (1820 - 1850) by Joseph Désiré Court
Countess de Pagès, née de Cornellan, as St Catherine (1820 - 1850) by Joseph Désiré Court
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734398/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Peter
Saint Peter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256528/saint-peterFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibía
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibía
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
People at park editable design, community remix
People at park editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView license
Head of Saint Francis (recto); Studies of the Head of Saint Francis, Head of an Old Man, and Two Right Hands (verso) by…
Head of Saint Francis (recto); Studies of the Head of Saint Francis, Head of an Old Man, and Two Right Hands (verso) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249154/image-paper-face-handsFree Image from public domain license