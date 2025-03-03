Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshicelebration woodblockanimejapanese artworkwedding dress illustration public domainpublic domain japanese artworkmangacartoonSunrise by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 811 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2092 x 3096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and 