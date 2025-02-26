Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroque paintingbaroquejacques louis davidsaintguido reniwoman portraitportrait paintingfantasySt. Martina by Pietro BerrettiniOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5204 x 6569 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5204 x 6569 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157001/film-frame-png-mockup-element-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saint Martinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8251455/the-virgin-and-child-with-saint-martinaFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame mockup, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168421/film-frame-mockup-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for the Allegory of Religionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221101/study-for-the-allegory-religionFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseDesign for a Thesis Print with an Allegory of Knowledge and Portrait of Cardinal Antonio Barberini the Younger (1607-1671)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219116/image-lion-paper-crownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseDecapitation of Saint John the Baptist. Etching by P. Fontana, 1797, after S. Tofanelli after G. Reni.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018902/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Wind Godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204541/wind-godFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseCristobal Lozano presents to Pope Alexander VII an engraving of a mountain transformed into a statue of a man. Engraving by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988154/image-cloud-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead and Shoulders of a Woman (16th century) by School of Pietro da Cortonahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797170/head-and-shoulders-woman-16th-century-school-pietro-cortonaFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon Crossing the Alps by Jacques-Louis David in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191466/png-artwork-remix-collage-elementView licenseStudy of a Seated Youth for the Age of Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216725/study-seated-youth-for-the-age-goldFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Mary Magdalene reaches out for the risen Christ; he points away. Engraving by W. Walker, c. 1760, after P. da Cortona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009337/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Mary Magdalene reaches out for the risen Christ; he points away. Mezzotint by J. Murphy after G. Farington, 1781…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995664/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with Martyrs (c. 1660) by Italian 17th Century and Pietro da Cortonahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013733/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper, Napoleon Crossing the Alps in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191470/png-artwork-remix-backgroundView licenseThe Mourning Virgin (1575-1642 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135684/the-mourning-virgin-1575-1642-baroque-workshop-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240830/company-vision-mission-flyer-template-editableView licenseHead of Pope Urban VIII (Maffeo Vincenzo Barberini) (recto); An Outstretched Arm (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204498/image-cartoon-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseChrist Appearing to Mary in the Garden by John Murphy and Pietro Berrettinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293308/christ-appearing-mary-the-garden-john-murphy-and-pietro-berrettiniFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon Crossing the Alps background, film frame design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136000/napoleon-crossing-the-alps-background-film-frame-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCupid with a Bow (17th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Guido Reni and Elisabetta Siranihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135850/image-clouds-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240903/company-vision-mission-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy of Two Figures for the Age of Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216749/study-two-figures-for-the-age-goldFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Cecilia. Line engraving by W. Sharp after Pietro da Cortona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010336/saint-cecilia-line-engraving-sharp-after-pietro-cortonaFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739894/lead-with-expertiseView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin Mary. Mezzotint by R. Dunkarton after P. da Cortona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013592/image-cloud-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724993/company-vision-mission-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Francis and a Bishop Saint, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Dominic by Fra Angelico Guido di Pietro Fra Giovanni da…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264356/image-background-face-handsFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724995/company-vision-mission-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Maria Crespi and After Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136639/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license