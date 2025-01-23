Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelucknowtea cupsnake charmercraftpublic domain patterned animal paintingshivaaddor483teaA Wayside Refreshment StallOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3044 x 2363 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTea party invitation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719217/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-templateView licenseVotive Relief to Achilles and Thetishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247188/votive-relief-achilles-and-thetisFree Image from public domain licenseDIY decor crafts Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719219/diy-decor-crafts-instagram-post-templateView licenseRelief Fragment Depicting Meret-Teti-iyet with Offerings by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938257/relief-fragment-depicting-meret-teti-iyet-with-offerings-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169633/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView licenseRelief Fragment Depicting Meret-Teti-iyet with Offerings by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938980/relief-fragment-depicting-meret-teti-iyet-with-offerings-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView licenseModel of a Vulture and Uraeus Seated on a Basket (ca. 305-250 BCE (early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132930/image-animal-art-snakeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseStatue of a Collapsing Niobidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247103/statue-collapsing-niobidFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrave Naiskos of an Enthroned Woman with an Attendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245704/grave-naiskos-enthroned-woman-with-attendantFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544145/art-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseDurga Slaying the Buffalo Demonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318259/durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demonFree Image from public domain licenseCraft sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543449/craft-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlbum Cover with Shiva as the Destroyer of the Three Cities of the Demons (Tripurantaka) by N Sivappahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9301005/photo-image-arrow-horses-black-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650015/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Hindu Goddess Kalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796730/the-hindu-goddess-kaliFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic tea cup background, editable cute collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8877813/aesthetic-tea-cup-background-editable-cute-collage-element-designView licenseHathor Amulethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8443969/hathor-amuletFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic tea cup, cute collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8877815/editable-aesthetic-tea-cup-cute-collage-element-designView licenseStatue of a Bearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246101/statue-bearFree Image from public domain licenseTea label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488838/tea-label-template-editable-designView licenseAttic Black-Figure Mastoidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246568/attic-black-figure-mastoidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack-Figure Neck Amphorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247879/black-figure-neck-amphoraFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView licenseMycenaean Sieve Jug by Painter 20https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247956/mycenaean-sieve-jug-painterFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543401/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAttic Black-Figure Neck Amphora by Affecterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247375/attic-black-figure-neck-amphora-affecterFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon floral tea collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799726/afternoon-floral-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseNude Woman with a Snake by Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245947/nude-woman-with-snake-rembrandt-harmensz-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Hindu Goddess Shri Lakshmihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801858/the-hindu-goddess-shri-lakshmiFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408796/coffee-mug-editable-mockupView licenseAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932777/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Cave by Herman van Swanevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707353/the-cave-herman-van-swaneveltFree Image from public domain license