rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tea Picking at Uji; Tea Party at Yoshida by Maruyama Ozui
Save
Edit Image
gold texturegold panel texturetexture old goldteaancient asian paintingspublic domain teapaintingpattern illustration
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView license
Summer and Autumn Landscapes
Summer and Autumn Landscapes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037645/summer-and-autumn-landscapesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flowers Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage flowers Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338607/vintage-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Landscape by Watanabe Shikō
Landscape by Watanabe Shikō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932878/landscape-watanabe-shikoFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948106/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang River Valley by Unkoku Tōkaku
Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang River Valley by Unkoku Tōkaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931948/image-background-paper-frameFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925698/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933101/daoist-immortals-shibata-gitoFree Image from public domain license
Wedding tea ceremony poster template, editable text and design
Wedding tea ceremony poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940348/wedding-tea-ceremony-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933104/daoist-immortals-shibata-gitoFree Image from public domain license
Wedding tea ceremony Instagram story template, editable text
Wedding tea ceremony Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940366/wedding-tea-ceremony-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Landscape by Yoshida Kokin
Landscape by Yoshida Kokin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922806/landscape-yoshida-kokinFree Image from public domain license
Wedding tea ceremony Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding tea ceremony Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703437/wedding-tea-ceremony-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Poet Li Bo's Visit to Mount Emei
The Poet Li Bo's Visit to Mount Emei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7966841/the-poet-bos-visit-mount-emeiFree Image from public domain license
Wedding tea ceremony blog banner template, editable text
Wedding tea ceremony blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940295/wedding-tea-ceremony-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Horses by Soga Shohaku
Horses by Soga Shohaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922827/horses-soga-shohakuFree Image from public domain license
Art of coffee poster template, editable text and design
Art of coffee poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471027/art-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Landscape with Pavilion, Mori Shūhō
Landscape with Pavilion, Mori Shūhō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330991/landscape-with-pavilionFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
gnarled plum branches with blossoms; black in and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
gnarled plum branches with blossoms; black in and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436043/image-clouds-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon tea deal poster template, editable text & design
Afternoon tea deal poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10094937/afternoon-tea-deal-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
gnarled pine tree with a small waterfall at right; black ink and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
gnarled pine tree with a small waterfall at right; black ink and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436017/image-clouds-tree-waterfallFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mountains and Rivers in Autumn, Japan
Mountains and Rivers in Autumn, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331101/mountains-and-rivers-autumnFree Image from public domain license
Green tea poster template, editable text & design
Green tea poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099176/green-tea-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
View of Kiyomizudera by Anonymous
View of Kiyomizudera by Anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931579/view-kiyomizudera-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon tea deal Instagram post template, editable design
Afternoon tea deal Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800053/afternoon-tea-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Landscape by Watanabe Shikō
Landscape by Watanabe Shikō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300054/landscape-watanabe-shikoFree Image from public domain license
Phone & food recipe flatlay mockup, editable design
Phone & food recipe flatlay mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670598/phone-food-recipe-flatlay-mockup-editable-designView license
Moon and Autumn Grasses
Moon and Autumn Grasses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219518/moon-and-autumn-grassesFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee poster template, editable text & design
Tea & coffee poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098898/tea-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Landscape in 'Mi' Style by Yosa Buson
Landscape in 'Mi' Style by Yosa Buson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932073/landscape-mi-style-yosa-busonFree Image from public domain license
Calming herbal tea Instagram post template, editable text
Calming herbal tea Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743968/calming-herbal-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Takasago by Shiokawa Bunrin
Takasago by Shiokawa Bunrin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922652/takasago-shiokawa-bunrinFree Image from public domain license
Tea time Instagram post template, editable text
Tea time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902747/tea-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ancient Japanese landscape map illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Ancient Japanese landscape map illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660591/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon tea deal social story template, editable Instagram design
Afternoon tea deal social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10094931/afternoon-tea-deal-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Ancient Japanese landscape map illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Ancient Japanese landscape map illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660624/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse blog banner template, editable text
Japanese teahouse blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095013/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Oxen and Herdboys by Soga Shohaku
Oxen and Herdboys by Soga Shohaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923329/oxen-and-herdboys-soga-shohakuFree Image from public domain license