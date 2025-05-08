Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa kunisadajapanese artworkcartoonfacepersonartmanjapanese artThe Syllable To for Long-tailed Rooster (Totenko): Actors Ichikawa Ebizo V as Toshibei and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Sukune Taro by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 791 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1625 x 2465 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Uota Restaurant: (Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as) Tarōzaemon by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932814/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseActors Ichikawa Ebizō V as Tetsugatake and Onoe Kikugorō IV as Iwakawa by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931421/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChi Brigade, Tenth Group, Theater District in Saruwaka: Actor Ichikawa Ebizô V as the Old Woman of the Lonely House by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931458/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Fukusuke I as Hanaregoma no Chōkichi in the Play 'Futatsu chōchō kuruwa nikki' by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931654/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActors Ichikawa Hakuen and Sawamura Shujiro V by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922746/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license'Hyaku' Brigade, Second Squad; Hatchō Moat; Actor Ichikawa Danzō VI as Yajirobei by Utagawa Hiroshige II, Utagawa Kunisada…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931773/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe actors Nakamura Fukusuke I as Matsugae Matonosuke and Ichikawa Komazo VII as Nikki Danjo in the play "Konoshita Kage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952846/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActors Ichikawa Danjūrō V as Akushichibei Kagekiyo, Ichikawa Danjūrō VI as Hanakawado Sukeroku, and Ichikawa Kodanji IV as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932683/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō as Kajiwara Genta Kageki by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932193/image-face-paper-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Osaka Actor Nakamura Shikan II by Utagawa Sadafusahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932052/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Ebizo V as Goshogun Kanki and Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Watonai Sankan in the play "Kokusanya Kassen,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951495/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Ebizo V by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030935/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseOsaka Actor Nakamura Shikan in the Role of the Daimyō Fujiwara no Tokihira Kyō by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931397/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Restaurant Mankyū: Actor Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931425/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957620/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Kiyomizurō Restaurant: The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Kiyomizu Seigen by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932738/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseNi Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924133/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375224/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEbiya Restaurant: Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931542/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373055/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Futabatei Restaurant: Actor Ichikawa Shinsha I as Aoi no mae by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932740/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116535/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Kawarazaki Gonjurō (Danjurō IX) in a Shibaraku role by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932075/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license