Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagebasketpublic domain oil paintingvintage illustration public domainbucket fruitred paintingfood vintage illustration public domainoil paintingsbasket fruitCherries in Bucket (Still Life with Cherries and Pail) by Levi Wells PrenticeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7000 x 4659 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7000 x 4659 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarmers Market Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058447/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseRaspberries in Basket (Raspberries and Baskets) by Levi Wells Prenticehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923118/image-plant-art-strawberryFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030903/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseCherries in Bucket (Still Life with Cherries and Pail) by Levi Wells Prentice. Original public domain image from Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16021345/image-plant-wood-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058481/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseStill Life With Cherries And Peaches (ca. 1885–1887) by Paul Cézanne. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035191/still-life-with-cherries-and-peachesFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082124/png-apples-art-basketView licenseRed Cherries (1866) by Robert Spear Dunninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054127/red-cherries-1866-robert-spear-dunningFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's fruits, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072182/van-goghs-fruits-editable-famous-painting-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Basket of Apples (ca. 1893) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035671/the-basket-apples-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous artwork, editable painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072193/png-1800s-aesthetic-collage-remix-antiqueView licenseBasket of Pears and Crabapples by John F Francishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10031977/basket-pears-and-crabapples-john-francisFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072167/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Oysters and Grapes by Jan Davidsz de Heemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922767/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055717/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBasket of Peaches, with Quinces, and Plums by Louise Moillonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932963/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border black background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046980/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseStill Life, Apples and Chestnuts by John F Francishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931731/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFresh apples Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730193/fresh-apples-instagram-post-templateView licenseStill Life with Apples and a Pomegranate by Theodule Augustin Ribothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923598/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080587/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseStill Life by Severin Roesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924111/still-life-severin-roesenFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border green desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080578/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseStill Life, Apples and Chestnuts by John F Francis. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404299/image-plant-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072950/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Chinese Bowl and Vase of Flowers (1635-1638 (Baroque)) by Isaak Soreauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136091/image-flowers-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseApple Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685560/apple-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJust Onions (Onions; Still Life) by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932708/image-textures-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080585/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStrawberries in a Chinese Porcelain Bowl by Adriaen Coorte circa 1665 after 1707 active 1638 1707https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932700/image-plant-art-strawberryFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery shopping basket, healthy food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947694/grocery-shopping-basket-healthy-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseVegetable basket still life illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627655/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072937/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseFruit Still Life in a Landscape by Severin Roesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931870/fruit-still-life-landscape-severin-roesenFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery shopping basket background, healthy food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947696/grocery-shopping-basket-background-healthy-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseClose up on pale vegetable basket produce food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14618535/close-pale-vegetable-basket-produce-foodView licenseGrocery shopping basket, healthy food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967667/grocery-shopping-basket-healthy-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseApples (ca. 1878–1879) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036333/apples-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bakery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530768/homemade-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life: Basket with Fruit on a Table in front of a Curtain and Wallpaper, 1909 by ottilie w. roedersteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951797/image-wallpaper-plant-fruitFree Image from public domain license