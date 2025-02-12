Edit ImageCropNarathorn2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage roseflowerdoctortransparent pngpngroseplantartPNG Red rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3962 x 3962 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG Vintage hand holding rose illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642109/png-adult-close-up-collageView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926141/image-rose-heart-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072612/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705786/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103499/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788040/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licensePink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521434/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926136/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123670/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licensePNG Red rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926132/png-rose-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor Spring flower sticker, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122706/vintage-watercolor-spring-flower-sticker-editable-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936597/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072644/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926129/psd-rose-heart-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor Spring flower sticker, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072635/vintage-watercolor-spring-flower-sticker-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseDoctor Jamain rose, vintage flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Public domain image from our own 1873 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297774/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRed rose frame, editable botanical round badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831250/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-round-badgeView licensePNG Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936528/png-rose-flowerView licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642108/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926143/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642106/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773592/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licensePNG Vintage woman holding rose illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633900/png-adult-cartoon-collageView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705812/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseMadame Hippolyte Jamain rose, vintage flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Public domain image from our own 1873…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297711/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licensePink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779915/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseFloral round frame, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9930949/floral-round-frame-editable-collage-remixView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773620/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048616/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseBright pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16787983/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licensePink rose frame, editable floral round badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779811/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056535/editable-vintage-watercolor-flowers-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789957/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor flowers, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062054/vintage-watercolor-flowers-editable-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788057/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licensePNG Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930144/png-rose-heart-flowerView license