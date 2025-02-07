Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepnggardeniavintage rosewhite vintage flowergardenia illustrationfrench culturerose green leaffrench rosePNG White rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 572 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3572 x 5000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor flower illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047724/editable-watercolor-flower-illustration-setView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779936/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047489/vintage-watercolor-flower-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926752/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103499/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926748/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047484/vintage-watercolor-flower-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseBeige & pink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936257/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103500/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900074/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable watercolor flower illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045460/editable-watercolor-flower-illustration-setView licenseWhite rose, vintage French flower collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910328/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseBar logo Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688026/bar-logo-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911267/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWine tasting night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004427/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926754/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWine tasting night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688398/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAimee Vibert Rose, vintage flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Public domain image from our own 1873 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10300794/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407853/florist-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900077/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWhite rose border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747411/white-rose-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWhite rose vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766275/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseLa figlia dei flori Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715114/figlia-dei-flori-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779728/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487199/farewell-poster-templateView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780115/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747407/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseYellow rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11937504/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseeternal peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687479/eternal-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926750/image-rose-flower-plantView license70% sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407785/70percent-sale-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG White rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900073/png-rose-flowerView licenseBe my valentine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487419/valentine-poster-templateView licenseWhite rose French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766445/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900075/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseFlorist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986471/florist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG White rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926747/png-rose-flowerView licenseFuneral service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687511/funeral-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911268/image-rose-flower-plantView license