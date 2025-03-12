Edit ImageCropSasi1SaveSaveEdit ImageleafpngvintageillustrationbotanicaldrawinggreenhdGreen leaf png vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 534 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 1334 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Spring floral frame background, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646371/editable-spring-floral-frame-background-botanical-designView licenseLeaf png vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961513/leaf-png-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable Spring floral frame background, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927666/editable-spring-floral-frame-background-botanical-designView licenseGreen leaf png vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926899/green-leaf-png-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseSpring floral frame desktop wallpaper, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646326/spring-floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-designView licenseGreen leaf png vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961518/green-leaf-png-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable Spring floral frame background, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646900/editable-spring-floral-frame-background-botanical-designView licenseGreen leaf png vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959413/green-leaf-png-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable Spring floral frame background, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646906/editable-spring-floral-frame-background-botanical-designView licenseGreen leaf vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754253/green-leaf-vintage-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring floral frame mobile wallpaper, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12647532/spring-floral-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-botanical-designView licenseGreen leaf vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658852/green-leaf-vintage-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring floral frame desktop wallpaper, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12647535/spring-floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-designView licenseGreen leaf vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754074/green-leaf-vintage-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCactus frame green desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293960/cactus-frame-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLeaf vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16753972/leaf-vintage-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView licenseWatercolor leaf png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533269/png-watercolor-leafView licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWatercolor leaf png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533361/png-watercolor-leafView licenseVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseVintage leaf, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754672/vintage-leaf-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical palm trees desktop wallpaper, botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255287/png-aesthetic-arrangement-artView licenseGreen leaf vintage illustration, vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16889984/green-leaf-vintage-illustration-vector-isolated-white-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical palm tree png, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259397/tropical-palm-tree-png-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseGreen leaf, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652990/green-leaf-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901507/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseVintage leaf botanical, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660254/vintage-leaf-botanical-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903505/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseVintage leaf botanical, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660292/vintage-leaf-botanical-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362341/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage leaf illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721775/vintage-leaf-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269890/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseGreen leaf, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652996/green-leaf-vintage-illustrationView licenseCactus frame beige desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324400/cactus-frame-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTropical leaf vintage heliconia, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645183/tropical-leaf-vintage-heliconia-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCactus illustration desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269801/cactus-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVintage leaf illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705327/vintage-leaf-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCactus illustration pink desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269900/cactus-illustration-pink-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVintage leaf botanical, vector illustration isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16890234/vector-green-leaves-plant-artView license