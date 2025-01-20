rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Festive Christmas, white iPhone wallpaper background
Save
Edit Image
christmas wallpaper iphonechristmasgreen christmas backgroundchristmas instagram storycelebration wallpaperswallpaper christmaswallpaperchristmas background
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519378/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Gold ribbon, Christmas iPhone wallpaper background
Gold ribbon, Christmas iPhone wallpaper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919939/gold-ribbon-christmas-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Carol concert Instagram story template, editable text
Carol concert Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552340/carol-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Christmas greeting mobile lock screen background
Christmas greeting mobile lock screen background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2799717/free-illustration-image-android-wallpaper-background-celebrateView license
Merry Christmas Facebook story template, editable Memphis design
Merry Christmas Facebook story template, editable Memphis design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6555317/imageView license
Christmas mobile wallpaper template psd
Christmas mobile wallpaper template psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2746500/premium-illustration-psd-christmas-card-merry-holiday-phoneView license
Festive season, editable Instagram story template
Festive season, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520328/festive-season-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Gold confetti festive pink phone lock screen background
Gold confetti festive pink phone lock screen background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2799705/free-illustration-image-confetti-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram story template
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519564/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Gold confetti border iPhone wallpaper
Gold confetti border iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826081/gold-confetti-border-iphone-wallpaperView license
Christmas recipe Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas recipe Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256363/christmas-recipe-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Gold confetti border iPhone wallpaper
Gold confetti border iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826057/gold-confetti-border-iphone-wallpaperView license
Santa's coming, editable Instagram story template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519422/santas-coming-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Pine cone Christmas lock screen with design space
Pine cone Christmas lock screen with design space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798490/premium-illustration-image-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Christmas present opening Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas present opening Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241686/png-acorn-baublesView license
Christmas mobile wallpaper template vector
Christmas mobile wallpaper template vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2745431/premium-illustration-vector-christmas-xmas-background-goldView license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256543/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Green ribbon Christmas lock screen with design space
Green ribbon Christmas lock screen with design space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798484/premium-illustration-image-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Happy X'mas Facebook story template, editable design
Happy X'mas Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322465/happy-xmas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Christmas lights, green iPhone wallpaper background
Christmas lights, green iPhone wallpaper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12019101/christmas-lights-green-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Seasons greetings, editable Instagram story template
Seasons greetings, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520958/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Christmas gift border mobile wallpaper, aesthetic brown background
Christmas gift border mobile wallpaper, aesthetic brown background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913677/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license
Let's celebrate!, editable Instagram story template
Let's celebrate!, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519376/lets-celebrate-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Christmas mobile wallpaper template psd
Christmas mobile wallpaper template psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741804/premium-illustration-psd-christmas-aesthetic-android-wallpaperView license
Christmas tree, editable Instagram story template
Christmas tree, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519408/christmas-tree-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Gold confetti pattern frame psd copy space
Gold confetti pattern frame psd copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2731167/premium-illustration-psd-design-snapchat-story-xmas-background-story-patternView license
Christmas market Instagram story template
Christmas market Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788246/christmas-market-instagram-story-templateView license
Gold ribbon border iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic celebration background
Gold ribbon border iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic celebration background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851636/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license
Christmas holiday presents Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas holiday presents Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241677/png-acorn-baublesView license
Festive ribbon frame vector on white background
Festive ribbon frame vector on white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3087290/free-illustration-vector-birthday-glitter-frame-instagram-story-backgroundView license
Merry christmas Instagram story template, editable social media design
Merry christmas Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241669/merry-christmas-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Festive New Year celebration design 2026 template design
Festive New Year celebration design 2026 template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20261502/festive-new-year-celebration-design-2026-template-designView license
Happy holidays Instagram story template, editable social media design
Happy holidays Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254467/happy-holidays-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Happy birthday Instagram story template psd, colorful ribbons with confetti
Happy birthday Instagram story template psd, colorful ribbons with confetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3975342/illustration-psd-new-year-pink-confettiView license
Christmas jazz Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas jazz Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256529/christmas-jazz-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Happy birthday Instagram story template vector, colorful ribbons with confetti
Happy birthday Instagram story template vector, colorful ribbons with confetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3975438/illustration-vector-new-year-pink-confettiView license
Merry Christmas Facebook story template, festive editable design
Merry Christmas Facebook story template, festive editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675736/merry-christmas-facebook-story-template-festive-editable-designView license
Cute party Instagram story template, colorful pastel design vector
Cute party Instagram story template, colorful pastel design vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3975292/illustration-vector-new-year-pink-confettiView license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template, editable social media design
Merry Christmas Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244727/merry-christmas-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Cute party Instagram story template, colorful pastel design psd
Cute party Instagram story template, colorful pastel design psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3975393/illustration-psd-new-year-pink-confettiView license