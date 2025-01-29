Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagequiltgeometric patterngeometricfabric patternsquilt squarecircleheart patterntextiles embroidered heartChild's Quilt, 'Hearts and Gizzards'Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 697 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5616 x 3260 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseChild’s Quilt, 'Hole in the Barn Door' or 'Monkey Wrench'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931179/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117926/white-day-ideas-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Square within a Square'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037677/childs-quilt-square-within-squareFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseBedcoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036529/bedcoverFree Image from public domain licenseHandcrafted with love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117934/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseIntricate geometric floral quilt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017995/bedcoverFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseBedcover by Mary Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018003/bedcover-mary-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496630/white-day-ideas-poster-templateView licenseAlbum Quilt by Sarah Ann Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000733/album-quilt-sarah-ann-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496528/white-day-ideas-facebook-story-templateView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Mariners's Compass'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018268/childs-quilt-marinerss-compassFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Flying Geese'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932381/childs-quilt-flying-geeseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496741/white-day-ideas-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt Tophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000656/quilt-topFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseMemorial Quilt by Emily Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018101/memorial-quilt-emily-snyderFree Image from public domain licenseFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licensePresentation Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037711/presentation-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseFilm fest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007086/panel-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseGarfield and Arthur Quilt by Annie Ensminger Kreadyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000918/garfield-and-arthur-quilt-annie-ensminger-kreadyFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView licenseBedcover ("Album Patch" or "Signature" Quilt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005544/bedcover-album-patch-signature-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseLotto possibility blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView licenseWrapping Cloth (Bojagi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931709/wrapping-cloth-bojagiFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseBedcover (Star of Bethlehem Quilt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053351/bedcover-star-bethlehem-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseLet your heart bloom quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631213/let-your-heart-bloom-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseParlor Throwhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025475/parlor-throwFree Image from public domain licenseBlack fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326542/black-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseBedcover ("Album Patch" or "Signature" Quilt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005343/bedcover-album-patch-signature-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseColorful geometric textile arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003640/rugFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473745/handmade-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Bars'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309706/childs-quilt-barsFree Image from public domain license