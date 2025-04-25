rawpixel
Krishna Riding a Composite Horse
krishnaminiature painting krishnaantelope patternhorse artvintagecartoonhorseanimal
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Children's book cover template
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Krishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
Krishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Maharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Abhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Brahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Watercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Drummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a…
Art nouveau frame background, vintage animal ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Art nouveau frame background, vintage animal ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaiva Scroll
Art nouveau frame background, vintage animal ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
Adventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
Adventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Battle of the Forces of Krishna and Bana, from a copy of the Dispersed Bhagavat Purana
Art nouveau frame background, vintage animal ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Deer in forest mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Krishna Kills The Tornado Demon Trinavarta, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
