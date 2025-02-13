Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigehiroshigejapanese public domaincartoonfacebookpatternpersonAct VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 767 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2608 x 1668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseAct II: Konami Receiving Rikiya while Her Mother Watches; Honzō Holds a Pine Branch after Cutting with Wakasanosuke's Sword…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931318/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAct VII: Blind Man's Buff by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931232/act-vii-blind-mans-buff-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAct III: Bannai, Retainer of Moronao, with List of Presents to Appease Moronao, Watched by Honzō at Left by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931570/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFujieda by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932206/fujieda-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoshida, Tennō Festival on the Fifteenth Day of the Sixth Month by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931215/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseOno no Komachi; Sonobe Saemon by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAct V: Yoichibei, Father of Okaru, Being Robbed of the Money from Her Sale to a Brothel by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931389/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAct XI First Episode: The Night Attack Advances by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931204/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAct IX: Honzō's Suicide in Front of His Family; Yuranosuke Dressed as a Komusō Making Preparations to Attack Moronao by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Uota Restaurant: (Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as) Tarōzaemon by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932814/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseView from the Upper Floor of the Aoyagi Restaurant: Ono no Michikaze by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931247/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAct 8 (Hachidanme), from the series "Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948005/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Restaurant Mankyū: Actor Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931425/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ancient Custom of Attacking the Concubine by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932192/image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAct VI: Hunters Returning after Bringing the Body of the Murdered Yoichibei to His Cottage by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYui by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931370/yui-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEbiya Restaurant: Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931542/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNumazu, Odawara, Mishima, and Hakone by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931342/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Kiyomizurō Restaurant: The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Kiyomizu Seigen by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932738/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNyūdōsaki no Daijōdaijin; Fuwa Banzaemon by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931536/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license