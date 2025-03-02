rawpixel
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisada
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Mimasu Gennosuke in the role of Genshichi, the Tobacco Seller by Utagawa Kunisada
Traditional Japanese sport Instagram post template
The Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisada
Sumo wrestling Instagram post template
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III as Inamura Magoemon and the Station Inamura between Yoshida and Goyu by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Bandō Mitsugorō I by Katsukawa Shunshō
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actors Bando Mitsugoro and Iwai Hanshiro by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Matsumoto Kōshirō V by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Actors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Nishikigi in the Play Mutsu no Hana Ume no Kaomise, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Bandō Hikosaburō III in the Role of Sugawara no Michizane by Utagawa Toyokuni
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
The Hero Danshichi Kurobei in Natsu Matsuri Naniwa Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Tachibanaya: Ichikawa Yaozo III as Shimobe Hatsuhei, from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata…
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichika
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Celebrating Spring (Kabuki Actors Disguised as a Street Crowd) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the packhorse-man Muchizo in the play "Miyamairi Musubi no Kamigaki," performed at the Kiri…
