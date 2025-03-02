rawpixel
Onoe Baikō as the Younger Sister Benizara and Seki Sanjūrō as the Mother Kataomoi in the play Ichiban Norime Iki no…
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Nakamura Shikan IV as Samisen Komakichi by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tea Ceremony by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Udanji as the Spirit of Sogo's Wife Carrying Off Yamazumi Goheita Played by Ichimura Kagorō by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Katō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Memorial portrait of the actor Onoe Kikunosuke II by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nakamura Sōjūrō I as Sano Genzaemon by Toyohara Kunichika
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Ono no Komachi Visiting Kiyomizu Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Isoda Koryusai
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Blowing Wind by Toyohara Chikanobu
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Yamashita Kyonosuke as Ono no Komachi
Vintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kewaizaka no Shosho Disguised as a Komuso in the Play Furisode Kisaragi Soga, Performed at the…
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Nishikigi in the Play Mutsu no Hana Ume no Kaomise, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
The Actors Onoe Kikugoro I (right), Sanogawa Ichimatsu I (center), and Sanogowa Senzo (left), from the triptych "Negura…
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Poetess Ono no Komachi by Suzuki Harunobu
Vintage floral woman sticker, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunsho
Vintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Women Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni I
