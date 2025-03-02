Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain japanese artworkpublic domain patternyoshidacartoonfacepatternpersonartThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III as Inamura Magoemon and the Station Inamura between Yoshida and Goyu by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1897 x 2717 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors in the Roles of Yoshida no Matsuwaka, Ōtomo Hitachinosuke, and Yakko Kajihira by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932948/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III by Shunkōsai Hokushūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931447/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931716/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseThe Futabatei Restaurant: Actor Ichikawa Shinsha I as Aoi no mae by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932740/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō V as the Wrestler Onigatake by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor in a Role of Kogorō's Wife, Osen in the Play Na ni Takashi Mariuta Jitsuroku by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932678/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932199/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseActors in the Roles of Toriyama Shūsaku and Uba Akishino by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932655/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931202/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors Bando Mitsugoro and Iwai Hanshiro by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923420/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor Ôtani Hiroji III Striking a Stage Pose before a Stone Gateway by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952035/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687265/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseRed by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932009/red-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac sticker, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667968/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseGeisha Ohisa and Umekichi from Ōiso as Lion Dancers by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932151/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647202/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931689/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseActor Bandō Mitsugorō I by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931842/actor-bando-mitsugoro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license