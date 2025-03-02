rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III as Inamura Magoemon and the Station Inamura between Yoshida and Goyu by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
public domain japanese artworkpublic domain patternyoshidacartoonfacepatternpersonart
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisada
Actors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors in the Roles of Yoshida no Matsuwaka, Ōtomo Hitachinosuke, and Yakko Kajihira by Utagawa Kunisada
Actors in the Roles of Yoshida no Matsuwaka, Ōtomo Hitachinosuke, and Yakko Kajihira by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932948/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III by Shunkōsai Hokushū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931447/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…
Actors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931716/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisada
The Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
The Futabatei Restaurant: Actor Ichikawa Shinsha I as Aoi no mae by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
The Futabatei Restaurant: Actor Ichikawa Shinsha I as Aoi no mae by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932740/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō V as the Wrestler Onigatake by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō V as the Wrestler Onigatake by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor in a Role of Kogorō's Wife, Osen in the Play Na ni Takashi Mariuta Jitsuroku by Utagawa Kunisada
Actor in a Role of Kogorō's Wife, Osen in the Play Na ni Takashi Mariuta Jitsuroku by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932678/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiiku
The Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932199/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Actors in the Roles of Toriyama Shūsaku and Uba Akishino by Utagawa Kunisada
Actors in the Roles of Toriyama Shūsaku and Uba Akishino by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932655/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931202/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors Bando Mitsugoro and Iwai Hanshiro by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Actors Bando Mitsugoro and Iwai Hanshiro by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923420/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Ôtani Hiroji III Striking a Stage Pose before a Stone Gateway by Katsukawa Shunsho
Actor Ôtani Hiroji III Striking a Stage Pose before a Stone Gateway by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952035/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687265/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Red by Utagawa Kunisada
Red by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932009/red-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac sticker, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac sticker, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667968/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Geisha Ohisa and Umekichi from Ōiso as Lion Dancers by Utagawa Kunisada
Geisha Ohisa and Umekichi from Ōiso as Lion Dancers by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932151/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647202/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931689/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Actor Bandō Mitsugorō I by Katsukawa Shunshō
Actor Bandō Mitsugorō I by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931842/actor-bando-mitsugoro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license