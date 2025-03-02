Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese public domainillustrationcartoonfacepatternpersonartjapanese artThe Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa ShunshōOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 535 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1241 x 2785 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Sangorō II as Itō Kuro Disguised as Banta in the Play Izu Goyomi Shibai no Ganjitsu by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931415/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor Bandō Mitsugorō I by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931842/actor-bando-mitsugoro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSegawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931206/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseScene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Syllable "Fu" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931831/the-syllable-fu-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor Ôtani Hiroji III Striking a Stage Pose before a Stone Gateway by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952035/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Syllable "I" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931841/the-syllable-i-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Ebizo III as Akushichibyoe Kagekiyo (?) in the Play Wada Sakamori Eiga Kagami (?), Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951011/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro III (right), in His Dressing Room in Conversation with the Actor Segawa Kikunojo III (left) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039967/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Syllable "Wo" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931963/the-syllable-wo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931689/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Daidoji Tabatanosuke in the Play Mukashi Mukashi Tejiro no Saru, Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949718/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune Disguised as the Florist Okiku in the Play Mure Takamatsu Yuki no Shirahata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952002/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Kobayashi no Asahina Saburo in the Play Kuruwagayoi Komachi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949025/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Syllable "Ru" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931957/the-syllable-ru-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Female Fox-Fairy Otatsu-gitsune Disguised as Shizuka Gozen in the Play Kogane Saku Date…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011300/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseActor Sawamura Sôjûrô III as Oda Kazusanosuke Harunaga in “Muromacho Chronicle in Kana Script” (“Kanagaki Muromachi bundan”)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949068/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III as Maruya Gorohachi in the Play Kotobuki Banzei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953807/image-cartoon-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSegawa Kikunojo III as Teruha by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9636925/segawa-kikunojo-iii-teruha-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license