The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Arashi Sangorō II as Itō Kuro Disguised as Banta in the Play Izu Goyomi Shibai no Ganjitsu by Katsukawa Shunshō
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Bandō Mitsugorō I by Katsukawa Shunshō
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Scene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshō
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Syllable "Fu" by Katsukawa Shunshō
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Ôtani Hiroji III Striking a Stage Pose before a Stone Gateway by Katsukawa Shunsho
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Syllable "I" by Katsukawa Shunshō
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo III as Akushichibyoe Kagekiyo (?) in the Play Wada Sakamori Eiga Kagami (?), Performed at the…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III (right), in His Dressing Room in Conversation with the Actor Segawa Kikunojo III (left) by…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Syllable "Wo" by Katsukawa Shunshō
Japan festival Facebook post template
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III by Katsukawa Shunkō
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Daidoji Tabatanosuke in the Play Mukashi Mukashi Tejiro no Saru, Performed at the…
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune Disguised as the Florist Okiku in the Play Mure Takamatsu Yuki no Shirahata…
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Kobayashi no Asahina Saburo in the Play Kuruwagayoi Komachi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura…
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
The Syllable "Ru" by Katsukawa Shunshō
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
Album cover Instagram post template
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Female Fox-Fairy Otatsu-gitsune Disguised as Shizuka Gozen in the Play Kogane Saku Date…
Album cover Instagram post template
Actor Sawamura Sôjûrô III as Oda Kazusanosuke Harunaga in “Muromacho Chronicle in Kana Script” (“Kanagaki Muromachi bundan”)…
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Maruya Gorohachi in the Play Kotobuki Banzei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Segawa Kikunojo III as Teruha by Katsukawa Shunsho
