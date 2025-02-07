rawpixel
Act I: Lady Kaoyo Mounting the Steps at Hachiman Shrine for the Identification of Her Dead Master's Helmet by Utagawa…
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Utagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) Moto-Hachiman Shrine. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Act VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa Hiroshige
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Ichigaya Hachiman Shrine (Ichigaya Hachiman), from the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)” by…
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Act XI First Episode: The Night Attack Advances by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Act IV: Envoys from the Shogun Approach Lady Kaoyo and Group at Enya's Castle, Bringing Sentence of Death to Enya, Lady…
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Act III: Bannai, Retainer of Moronao, with List of Presents to Appease Moronao, Watched by Honzō at Left by Utagawa Hiroshige
Vintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable design
Act VI: Hunters Returning after Bringing the Body of the Murdered Yoichibei to His Cottage by Utagawa Hiroshige
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hōki Province: Ōno, Distant View of Mount Daisen by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Lake at Hakone, from the series “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji”
Travel to Japan blog banner template, editable text
Opening of the Garden at Fukagawa Hachiman Shrine (Fukagawa Hachiman yamabiraki), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views…
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Azuma Shrine and the Entwined Camphor by Utagawa Hiroshige
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
The Kumano Shrine and the Pond of the Twelve Shrines at Tsunohazu in Yotsuya by Utagawa Hiroshige
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Fukagawa Hachiman Shrine (Fukagawa Hachimangu), from the series "Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Hachiman Shrine in Fukagawa (Fukagawa Hachiman), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo…
Kyoto poster template, editable text and design
Act V: Yoichibei, Father of Okaru, Being Robbed of the Money from Her Sale to a Brothel by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Ichigaya Hachiman Shrine (Ichigaya Hachiman), from the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)” by…
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Temple Gardens, Nippori by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text & design
Kinryūzan Temple by Utagawa Hiroshige
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Hamamatsu: the Murmuring Pines by Utagawa Hiroshige
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
The Ōtsuki Plain in Kai Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
