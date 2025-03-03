Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigejapan restaurantaoyagicartoonfacebookpersonartAoyagi Restaurant in Ryōgoku District by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 788 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3160 x 2076 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ōnoshi Restaurant by Yanagibashi in the Ryōgoku District by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931653/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseView from the Upper Floor of the Aoyagi Restaurant: Ono no Michikaze by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931247/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseSuruga-chō in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931200/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseSummer: Moon at Ryōgoku Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931975/image-person-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Night Attack, Third Episode: Achieving the Goal by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931217/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Blossom Time at Nakanochō in the Yoshiwara by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931880/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseŌiso no maihime Letting the Soga Brothers Enter the Hunting Lodge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931655/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931219/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseKabuki Theatre Kawarazakiza by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932191/kabuki-theatre-kawarazakiza-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKinryūzan Temple by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931883/kinryuzan-temple-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375224/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHodogaya: The Katabira River and Katabira Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931203/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStation 38, Fukushima by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931384/station-38-fukushima-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373055/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEvening Cool at Ryōgoku by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932130/evening-cool-ryogoku-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Uota Restaurant: (Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as) Tarōzaemon by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932814/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNight Rain at Karasaki by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931467/night-rain-karasaki-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShinagawa: Departure of a Daimyō by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931336/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAct VII: Blind Man's Buff by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931232/act-vii-blind-mans-buff-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseZojoji in Shiba by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924124/zojoji-shiba-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Night Attack, Part 4: The Withdrawal by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931511/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Restaurant Mankyū: Actor Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931425/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license