Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Hanagawa Ichinojo as Akane Gozen in the play "Okunizome Shusse Butai," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951869/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Sawamura Sojuro III as Kusunoki Masatsura and Arashi Murajiro as Ben no Naishi, in the shosa "Sode Furu Yuki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039256/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nakamura Noshio II as Hanako as a Shirabyōshi Dancer by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tora Gozen, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950809/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Lady Yuya (Yuya Gozen) (?) in the Play Heike Hyobanki (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945527/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kaga no Chūjō by Utagawa Yoshimune II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931395/kaga-chujo-utagawa-yoshimuneFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Kagura Dancer by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020166/the-kagura-dancer-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326953/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Lady Manko (Manko Gozen) (?) in the Play Soga Musume Choja (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951868/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932727/beauty-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Tomoe Gozen and Fan Kuai by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931613/tomoe-gozen-and-fan-kuai-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Nakayama Kojuro VI as Chinzei Hachiro Tametomo Disguised as Lady Hotoke (Hotoke Gozen) in the Play Yukimotsu Take…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020969/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Matcha powder label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView license
Entertainers of Tachibana (Kitchugi), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952128/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license