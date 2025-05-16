rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Save
Edit Image
portraitcartoonfacebookpersonartjapanese artvintage
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932969/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Death of Officer Murata by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Death of Officer Murata by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931567/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Matsumoto Ai Using Judo to Drive Away Four Would-be Rapists by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Matsumoto Ai Using Judo to Drive Away Four Would-be Rapists by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932012/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Toki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924057/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Minamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Minamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731893/idol-interview-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Old Warrior Tomobayashi Rokuro Mitsuhira by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Old Warrior Tomobayashi Rokuro Mitsuhira by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923975/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Comic event blog banner template
Comic event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931202/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Music magazine book cover template, editable design
Music magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730874/music-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924050/sunrise-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Greatest music hits book cover template, editable design
Greatest music hits book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737139/greatest-music-hits-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924010/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Story of Priest Nitto at Emmeiin by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Priest Nitto at Emmeiin by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView license
Imamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Imamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931550/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737133/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
In a Fit of Jealousy Arai Tokichi Hurls a Rock at Ohana by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
In a Fit of Jealousy Arai Tokichi Hurls a Rock at Ohana by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924053/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Child Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Child Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922782/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Geisha Accompanying Dancing Measles with Samisen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Geisha Accompanying Dancing Measles with Samisen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924101/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license