Emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakutei
japanpublic domain japanese templejapanese illustrations public domain emperorjapanese artworkfluteflute japanancient japanese emperorjapanese
Japanese temples Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767304/japanese-temples-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337019/japan-culture-expo-editable-poster-templateView license
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337015/spring-festival-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337009/japan-culture-expo-flyer-template-editable-textView license
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView license
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337020/spring-festival-editable-poster-templateView license
Katō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933040/kato-kiyomasa-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese temples poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969116/japanese-temples-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japanese emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei (1577 - 1654) vintage painting by Kano Naganobu. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660683/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861772/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tomoe Gozen and Fan Kuai by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931613/tomoe-gozen-and-fan-kuai-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese temples Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111663/japanese-temples-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337049/japan-culture-expo-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Architecture building landmark of asia, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417965/architecture-building-landmark-asia-editable-design-element-setView license
The Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931973/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337046/spring-festival-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Arashi Sangorō II as Itō Kuro Disguised as Banta in the Play Izu Goyomi Shibai no Ganjitsu by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931415/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Tokugawa Tsunayoshi Visiting Nikkō Shrine on the Thirtieth Anniversary of Iemitsu's Death by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931238/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337064/japan-culture-expo-email-header-template-editable-designView license
The Dancing Pot at the Temple Ninnaji by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923214/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337058/spring-festival-email-header-template-editable-designView license
The Flute (Hichiriki), from the series "Fashionable Musical Amusements of Children (Furyu kodomo asobi ongaku)" by Isoda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945435/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license