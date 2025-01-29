rawpixel
The Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
A Chronicle of the Subjugation of Kagoshima: Battle around Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
upset looking woman, looking down, with her PR hand resting on a post, wearing a grey kimono with pink and red lining and…
Travel guide Instagram post template, editable design
Kurahashi Densuke Kiyohara Takeyuki (19th century) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the MET…
Travel guide Instagram story template, editable text
A Puppet Made from a Bucket, A Lady of the Enpo Era (1673–1681), from the series Thirty-six Elegant Selections by Mizuno…
Travel guide blog banner template, editable text
Playing the Koyo, A Lady from Nagoya of the Koka Era (1844-48), from the series Thirty-six Elegant Selections by Mizuno…
Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Chasing Fireflies, A Lady of the Tenmei Era (1781-1789), from the series Thirty-six Elegant Selections by Mizuno Toshikata
Japan Instagram story template, editable social media design
The Fourth Month, A Lady of the Enkyo Era (1744-48), from the series Thirty-six Elegant Selections by Mizuno Toshikata
Japan blog banner template, editable text & design
On the Road, A Lady of the Genko Era (1313-34), from the series Thirty-six Elegant Selections by Mizuno Toshikata
Japanese art Instagram post template
Civil and Military Officers
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
one sheet; grimacing man with a bleeding, oozing wound to the PL jaw, bend over, holding a sword handle with both hands;…
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
Surcoat (Jinbaori)
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
Defeat at the Battle of Ueno, on the fifteenth day of the fifth month of Meiji 1.(1868) by Kawanabe Kyōsai
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Woman holding the PL sleeve of her kimono between her teeth; woman wears yellow, green, red and black plaid kimono with…
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
woman lying on a red pallet with a black neckrest and blue and white pillow with yellow tassel beneath her head; woman wears…
Wabi-sabi Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Woman collapsing a hanging paper lantern with a burning candle inside; two lanterns visible, which are white with red floral…
Art course Instagram story template, editable social media design
Woman holding a baby against her chest with her kimono open in front; woman wears a grey, yellow and purple striped kimono…
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The Suigetsuro Restaurant in Unemecho by Kanaki Toshikage and Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Art course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
woman with her head bent down, wringing her hands, holding the handle of an orange and white fan with an organic design…
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
One sheet; man riding a horse underwater; only head and upper body of man and neck and head of horse visible over the green…
Wabi-sabi blog banner template, editable text & design
woman leaning forward, with her brown and yellow striped kimono with black collar slipping off her PL shoulder, lighting a…
