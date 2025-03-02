Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshitriptychukiyo-eukiyo-e triptychsjapanese printjapanese battlecartoonanimalYoshitsune Leaps Over Eight Boats at Dannoura Bay during the Battle of Yashima by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 601 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3014 x 1509 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Woman Saving the Nation: A Chronicle of Great Peace by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseBattle before Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931283/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Death of Yamamoto Doki at the Great Battle of Kawanakajima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923978/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924040/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEarth: Akashi Gidayu Races to Kyoto during the Battle of Amagasaki by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922910/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAnnals of the Meiji Period: The Rebel Insurrection in the Kagoshima Disturbance by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932296/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Picture of the News from Kagoshima (Attack at School) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924060/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA New Selection of Strange Events: Taira No Kiyomori Seeing Skulls in the Snowy Garden by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEarth: Akashi Gidayu Races to Kyoto during the Battle of Amagasaki by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924075/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Battle of the Lower Toba at Fushimi in Yamashiro Province by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931239/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReturning Sails in the Ryukyu Islands (Tametomo and Neiwanjo) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922899/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseSnow: The Actor Onoe Baikō V as Iwakura no Sōgen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931954/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931298/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, editable famous painting. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915384/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe Pupils of Uji Joetsu Practicing Fencing by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923949/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMasaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseMusashibō Benkei Battling with Young Ushiwaka on Gojō Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license