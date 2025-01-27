Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepattern art paintingbuddhist patternsfacepatternpersonartjapanese artvintageBuddhist Deva KatenOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 754 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1737 x 2766 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuddhist Deva Bontenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932020/buddhist-deva-bontenFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseBuddhist Wisdom King Fudōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931991/buddhist-wisdom-king-fudoFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseWarrior on Skull; Kintoki Overpowering a Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924091/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseSeiōgyū Riding Backward on an Ox by Sekkanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931988/seiogyu-riding-backward-sekkanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseThe Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924010/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe bodhisattva of compassion: Avalokiteśvara or Guanyin. Gouache painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969850/the-bodhisattva-compassion-avalokitesvara-guanyin-gouache-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Treasure Ship by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020221/the-treasure-ship-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed Padmataka (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMale Deity on a Red Horse, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923931/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFive Transcendental Buddhashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037984/five-transcendental-buddhasFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBuddhism Art Religion Concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16864/premium-photo-image-thailand-temple-angel-artView licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licensePrince Genji and Tō no Chūjō Performing the Dance of the Blue Wave, from the Tale of Genji by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931609/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570290/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHatsuhana by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932140/hatsuhana-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632364/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePainted Banner (Thangka) of Skull-Cup Bearing (Kapâladhara) Hevajrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011386/painted-banner-thangka-skull-cup-bearing-kapaladhara-hevajraFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGeisha at Annual Festival by Utagawa Kuninagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923060/geisha-annual-festival-utagawa-kuninagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVajrakumara (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Stone Image of Fudo Myoo in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054288/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962830/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain license