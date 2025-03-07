rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mother with Two Sons by Kita Busei
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpaperfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kyōgen Scene by Yokoyama Kazan
Kyōgen Scene by Yokoyama Kazan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931225/kyogen-scene-yokoyama-kazanFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Onoe Baikō as the Younger Sister Benizara and Seki Sanjūrō as the Mother Kataomoi in the play Ichiban Norime Iki no…
Onoe Baikō as the Younger Sister Benizara and Seki Sanjūrō as the Mother Kataomoi in the play Ichiban Norime Iki no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931210/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The Actor Yoshizawa Sakinosuke III as Naniwazu in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Yoshizawa Sakinosuke III as Naniwazu in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the Ichimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950736/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho in the Play Sono Kyodai Fuji no Sugatami, Performed at…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho in the Play Sono Kyodai Fuji no Sugatami, Performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020478/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Third Month by Chōbunsai Eishi
The Third Month by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932401/the-third-month-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Mimasu Gennosuke in the role of Genshichi, the Tobacco Seller by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Mimasu Gennosuke in the role of Genshichi, the Tobacco Seller by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932148/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Chiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Chiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932041/chiryu-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kajiwara Heiji (?) in the Play Hiragana Seisuiki (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kajiwara Heiji (?) in the Play Hiragana Seisuiki (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039473/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931206/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Namikiri Jūzaborō with Drawn Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Namikiri Jūzaborō with Drawn Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932056/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Act II: Konami Receiving Rikiya while Her Mother Watches; Honzō Holds a Pine Branch after Cutting with Wakasanosuke's Sword…
Act II: Konami Receiving Rikiya while Her Mother Watches; Honzō Holds a Pine Branch after Cutting with Wakasanosuke's Sword…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931318/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Okina Dancer at New Year by Ki Baitei
Okina Dancer at New Year by Ki Baitei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931260/okina-dancer-new-year-baiteiFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshige
Wada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931250/wada-yoshimoris-feast-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Ancient Custom of Attacking the Concubine by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Ancient Custom of Attacking the Concubine by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932192/image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView license
Geisha Ohisa and Umekichi from Ōiso as Lion Dancers by Utagawa Kunisada
Geisha Ohisa and Umekichi from Ōiso as Lion Dancers by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932151/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923994/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauty in a Boat during a Rainstorm by Totoya Hokkei
Beauty in a Boat during a Rainstorm by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931810/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license