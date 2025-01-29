Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese illustrationutagawa toyokuniutagawa toyokuni iiijapanese snowjapanesejapanese patterncartoonfaceFashionable Man Viewing the Snow by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1908 x 2781 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932041/chiryu-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Mimasu Gennosuke in the role of Genshichi, the Tobacco Seller by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932148/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966994/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseActors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606316/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseFujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hero Danshichi Kurobei in Natsu Matsuri Naniwa Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseFamous Places in the Eastern Capital: The Year-end Fair at Asakusa by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931776/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Country Samurai Sachuta and Odan by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955318/the-country-samurai-sachuta-and-odan-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMemorial portrait: Ichikawa Ebizo V (Danjuro VII) looking up at a painting of the late Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956846/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931732/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePotted Violets: Jiraiya (Tsubo sumire, Jiraiya), from the series "Contemporary Parodies of the Thirty-six Selected Flowers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955901/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955794/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031833/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Konjin Chogoro, from the series "Atari senkin otoko kagami" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956802/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042581/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseMemorial portrait of Utagawa Hiroshige by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948345/memorial-portrait-utagawa-hiroshige-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree actors and a puppet by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028928/three-actors-and-puppet-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licensePresent-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImage of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931716/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license