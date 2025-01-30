Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemahabharatafrescobhimaancient civilizationcivilizationfresco paintingminiature artancient kingVrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata (recto); Marriage of Vrishaketu and the Daughter of King Yavanatha, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a MahabhaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 884 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5280 x 3889 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, art exhibition designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861494/editable-picture-frame-mockup-art-exhibition-designView licenseDisguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454135/historical-tours-instagram-post-templateView licenseSubhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466071/historical-tours-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAbhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452671/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685108/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGhatotkacha Attacks Abhimanyu, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037821/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614521/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUnidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGhatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licenseGhatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037757/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614522/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOn the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038026/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685106/ancient-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAbhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037923/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454136/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038044/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452967/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseArjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682506/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKing Pelias Throwing King Tanor in the Sea; King Tanor Pulled from the Sea; Sadoch Meeting a Hermit; Tristan Fighting a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251543/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Pietàhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265241/the-pietaFree Image from public domain licenseNational history blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540426/national-history-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDrummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931740/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseExplore nature Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454158/explore-nature-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Martyrdom of Saint Sebastian by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250346/the-martyrdom-saint-sebastian-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain licenseNational history banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Dunois Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265292/the-coronation-the-virgin-dunois-masterFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432367/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseFight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931993/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513122/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixion by Master of Guillebert de Metshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250576/the-crucifixion-master-guillebert-metsFree Image from public domain license