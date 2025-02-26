Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagecirclepublic domaintapestryvintage starsstarquiltpatchworkfabricQuilt, 'Blazing Star with Peacocks'Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1174 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4328 x 4234 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4328 x 4234 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseQuilt, 'Rising Sun'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037690/quilt-rising-sunFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseQuilt, 'Star of Bethlehem'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923927/quilt-star-bethlehemFree Image from public domain licenseFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licenseQuilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037689/quiltFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseBedcover Entitled "Wedding Sampler"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044972/bedcover-entitled-wedding-samplerFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseLappendeken van aaneengezette driehoekjes van bonte katoen, omrand met achttiende eeuwse sitsen. Voering van gedrukte katoen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13747549/photo-image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView licenseQuilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300281/quiltFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931873/childs-quilt-zigzag-streak-lightningFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseCeremonial Textile (Tampan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932903/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseIntricate geometric floral quilt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017995/bedcoverFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseBedcover (Sunburst Quilt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017982/bedcover-sunburst-quiltFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837744/patchworkView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007086/panel-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licensePhiladelphia Centennial Exhibition Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018264/philadelphia-centennial-exhibition-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseOh joy word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946438/joy-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt Tophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000656/quilt-topFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license'Contained' Crazy Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931483/contained-crazy-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseJoy word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946402/joy-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseChamba Rumal with Scenes of Gopis Adoring Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037943/chamba-rumal-with-scenes-gopis-adoring-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseBedcoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006960/bedcoverFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseSamplerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002850/samplerFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license"Ocean Wave" Quilt Bedcover by Frances Brooks Wyldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052427/ocean-wave-quilt-bedcover-frances-brooks-wyldFree Image from public domain licenseLove word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945697/love-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseBedcover (Nine Patch Quilt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003156/bedcover-nine-patch-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt, 'Peony' by Mary Wallacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932536/quilt-peony-mary-wallaceFree Image from public domain license