Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagedepravityvintage postertsukioka yoshitoshivintagepublic domain yoshitoshijapanese patternjapanese artworkjapanThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 433 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1062 x 2944 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924050/sunrise-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHanai Oume Killing Minekichi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931311/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable expo convention banner mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739442/editable-expo-convention-banner-mockupView licenseAsukai Masanori Teaching Tokugawa Yoshimune to Play Kemari by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931551/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMasaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSano Jirōzaemon Murdering a Courtesan by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931244/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseI Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924020/want-abroad-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseImamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931550/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547364/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923616/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547332/art-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Story of Priest Nitto at Emmeiin by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseTwo Heroes Fighting atop Horyukaku by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924011/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseA Rustic Genji by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931265/rustic-genji-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseEndo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseLord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586835/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license