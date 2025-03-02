Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese paintingukiyo posterillustration asianvintage postertsukioka yoshitoshiwoodblock horseukiyoe deathhorseThe Death of Officer Murata by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 591 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2989 x 1473 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Death of Murata Sansuke by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931316/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChild Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922782/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseA Chronicle of the Pursuit of Rebels at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931438/image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseA Cat Interrupts a Dogfight to Avenge the Death of Her Mother by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923577/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMinamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHeroes of the Shimazu Clan by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931255/heroes-the-shimazu-clan-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932012/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924010/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseToki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924057/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseKimura Shigenari Overcoming Attackers by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931308/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSahyōenosuke Minamoto no Yoritomo Attacking an Enemy on Horseback by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932045/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseThe Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBe strong poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737754/strong-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseThe Girl Saku Rescuing a Baby from the River by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923572/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle before Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931283/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseOne Hundred Aspects of the Moon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932023/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseIn a Fit of Jealousy Arai Tokichi Hurls a Rock at Ohana by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924053/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license