Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imageohara kosongoldfishgold fishjapanese fishfishohara koson artfish paintingaquariumPair of Goldfish by Ohara ShōsonOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2095 x 3052 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2095 x 3052 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOhara Koson's editable Two veil goldfish. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925777/png-animal-antique-aquariumView licensePair of Pheasants in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932630/pair-pheasants-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseFlying Geese by Ohara Shoson. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404298/flying-geese-ohara-shoson-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView licenseSparrows and Plum Blossoms by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932619/sparrows-and-plum-blossoms-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licenseMandarin Ducks and Snow by Ohara Shosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923606/mandarin-ducks-and-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687584/botanical-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrow on Snow-Covered Branch at Dawn by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932080/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126266/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese desktop wallpaper, tiger illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177364/japanese-desktop-wallpaper-tiger-illustration-editable-designView licenseCockatoo and Pomegranate by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931782/cockatoo-and-pomegranate-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseTiger background, Chinese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177347/tiger-background-chinese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16131136/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687514/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932190/snow-willow-bridge-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004095/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931706/snow-willow-bridge-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770108/flower-design-instagram-story-templateView licenseEgrets and Reeds in Moonlight by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931670/egrets-and-reeds-moonlight-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese tiger illustration on mountain landscape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177351/chinese-tiger-illustration-mountain-landscape-editable-designView licenseWisteria and Wasp by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932485/wisteria-and-wasp-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770105/flower-design-blog-banner-templateView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931388/egrets-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish pet animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080696/goldfish-pet-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseNandina and Flycatchers in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931734/nandina-and-flycatchers-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish pet animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080661/goldfish-pet-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFlying Geese by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932081/flying-geese-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish pet animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080697/goldfish-pet-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseEgrets Descending in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932089/egrets-descending-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish pet animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080660/goldfish-pet-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBird on Weeping Cherry by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931600/bird-weeping-cherry-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish pet animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080945/goldfish-pet-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932496/mallard-ducks-swimming-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseTiger illustration, mountain iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177358/tiger-illustration-mountain-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Pampas Grass by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932077/image-art-grass-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish in bowl set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080664/goldfish-bowl-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBegonias and Cuckoo in the Rain by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932627/begonias-and-cuckoo-the-rain-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license