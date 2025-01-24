Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetraditional japanesetoyohara chikanobujapanese artchikanobukimono patterntriptychlandscape vintagetokugawaWomen's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara ChikanobuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 597 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3467 x 1724 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3467 x 1724 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGathering for Tea by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931333/gathering-for-tea-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. 