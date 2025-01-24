rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
Save
Edit Image
traditional japanesetoyohara chikanobujapanese artchikanobukimono patterntriptychlandscape vintagetokugawa
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gathering for Tea by Toyohara Chikanobu
Gathering for Tea by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931333/gathering-for-tea-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Triptych (Sanpukutsui): Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters of the Three Cities by Torii Kiyomitsu I
A Triptych (Sanpukutsui): Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters of the Three Cities by Torii Kiyomitsu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955307/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Onoe Kikugoro I (right), Sanogawa Ichimatsu I (center), and Sanogowa Senzo (left), from the triptych "Negura…
The Actors Onoe Kikugoro I (right), Sanogawa Ichimatsu I (center), and Sanogowa Senzo (left), from the triptych "Negura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946026/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Women Viewing Cherry Blossoms by Chôbunsai Eishi
Women Viewing Cherry Blossoms by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953325/women-viewing-cherry-blossoms-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors Ichikawa Danjôrô V as Gokuin Sen’emon, Bandô Mitsugorô I as An no Heibei, and Nakamura Sukegorô II as Kaminari…
Actors Ichikawa Danjôrô V as Gokuin Sen’emon, Bandô Mitsugorô I as An no Heibei, and Nakamura Sukegorô II as Kaminari…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944546/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Chigo Suzuri Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Chigo Suzuri Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945781/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Women Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932132/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670506/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
In the Style of a Young Man (Wakashu fu), Left Sheet of Triptych (Sanpukutsui hidari) by Nishimura Shigenaga
In the Style of a Young Man (Wakashu fu), Left Sheet of Triptych (Sanpukutsui hidari) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951300/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Blowing Wind by Toyohara Chikanobu
Blowing Wind by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931568/blowing-wind-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView license
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932727/beauty-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Beginning of the Korean Incident (Sono hajime Chosen hottan) by Adachi Ginko
The Beginning of the Korean Incident (Sono hajime Chosen hottan) by Adachi Ginko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953661/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView license
The Courtesan Komurasaki (Tayu Komurasaki) by Torii Kiyotada I
The Courtesan Komurasaki (Tayu Komurasaki) by Torii Kiyotada I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949566/the-courtesan-komurasaki-tayu-komurasaki-torii-kiyotadaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Men of Fashion - A Set of Three (Wakashu sanpukutsui) by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Young Men of Fashion - A Set of Three (Wakashu sanpukutsui) by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946776/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Two Women Waiting for a Ferry on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)
Two Women Waiting for a Ferry on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030965/two-women-waiting-for-ferry-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonaga-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Traditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Traditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725247/traditional-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Visiting (Kayoi) - a parody of Shosho visiting Komachi by Mangetsudo
Visiting (Kayoi) - a parody of Shosho visiting Komachi by Mangetsudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957387/visiting-kayoi-parody-shosho-visiting-komachi-mangetsudoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Moon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
Moon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932195/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777748/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670915/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ono no Komachi, from A Set of Three Beauties (Bijin sanpukutsui) by Nishimura Shigenobu
Ono no Komachi, from A Set of Three Beauties (Bijin sanpukutsui) by Nishimura Shigenobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950453/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichika
Ichikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862258/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView license
Nakamura Sōjūrō I as Sano Genzaemon by Toyohara Kunichika
Nakamura Sōjūrō I as Sano Genzaemon by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951086/nakamura-sojuro-sano-genzaemon-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license