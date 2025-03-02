Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagekoikoi fishcarpasianfish drawingjapanese koi fish art printvintage sea marineukiyo-eCarp Swimming up a Waterfall by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1068 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2568 x 2885 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2568 x 2885 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931973/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView licenseThe Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseKoi fish, Japanese editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702282/koi-fish-japanese-editable-community-remixView licenseKintarō Seizes the Carp (1885) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661039/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Koi fish desktop wallpaper, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042281/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseTomoe Gozen and Fan Kuai by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931613/tomoe-gozen-and-fan-kuai-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Koi fish desktop wallpaper, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040820/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseKoi (1842) Japanese fish illustration by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642899/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCarp Ascending a Waterfall (1830) by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661309/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517187/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseKokyū by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTaizhenwang Furen Playing One-String Chin, Encircled by Dragon by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931470/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597913/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8189199/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseShiei on His Carp (1615–1868), Japanese traditional illustration by Totoya Hokkei. Original public domain image from The MET…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065323/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546225/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseRepresenting the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKoi fish, Japanese iPhone wallpaper editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12701918/koi-fish-japanese-iphone-wallpaper-editable-community-remixView licensePNG Shiei on His Carp, Japanese traditional illustration by Totoya Hokkei, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517744/png-face-paperView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546071/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseCourtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546217/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarp swimming among waterweeds. Surimono by Katsushika Taito II. Japan, probably 1832. Chester Beatty Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975310/image-art-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish editable element, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546191/koi-carp-fish-editable-element-japanese-oriental-illustrationView licenseLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546198/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseHokusai's Carp Swimming by Water Weeds (1831), vintage Japanese fish illustration. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229711/image-art-vintage-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191018/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseEmperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish editable element, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546205/koi-carp-fish-editable-element-japanese-oriental-illustrationView licenseKoi fish, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644947/koi-fish-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license