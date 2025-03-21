Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepaper craftwatercolourpaper designdrawings vintagecartoonfacepersonartWoman and ChildOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3718 x 4958 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage cherub, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229275/png-baby-angel-beige-cherubView licenseLovers Embracing, Folio from an Album of Eroticahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037817/lovers-embracing-folio-from-album-eroticaFree Image from public domain licenseThinking cupid illustration, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182554/thinking-cupid-illustration-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseNemesis (The Great Fortune) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932226/nemesis-the-great-fortune-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseDaydreamer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823993/daydreamer-poster-templateView licenseOmnium pene Europae, Asiae, Aphricae atque Americae Gentium Habitus by Abraham de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038647/image-face-paper-cowFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseMother and Child by Bagtahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931938/mother-and-child-bagtaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseIdealized Portrait of the Mughal Empress Nur Jahan (1577-1645)?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931657/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLucretia (after Claude Vignon) by Gilles Rousselet and Claude Vignonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038258/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract creative writing, paper craft collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984853/abstract-creative-writing-paper-craft-collage-art-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Mourning Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038063/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633656/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSultan Ibrahim Adil Shah II of Bijapur (r. 1580-1627)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038448/image-hand-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of an antique female figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676364/study-antique-female-figureFree Image from public domain licenseRaised diverse hands png sticker, note paper collage art with human head silhouette, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196365/png-aesthetic-collage-artView licenseCoconut Seller and a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932229/coconut-seller-and-womanFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseChristus aan het volk getoond (1538 - 1620) by anonymous and Bartolomeo Passarottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13786134/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable torn paper photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12426370/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView licenseCostumes de Différents Pays, 'Indienne du Coromandel' by L F Labrousse and Jacques Grasset de Saint Sauveurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038196/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVijf staande figuren (c. 1550 - c. 1600) by Hans Monthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791579/vijf-staande-figuren-c-1550-1600-hans-montFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Whiting's ledger papers by William H. Bradley, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238455/png-blue-bradley-collage-elementView licenseSculptuur van een herder met een slang (1900 - 1937) by Maria Arnoldina van Hove and Louis Royerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13764063/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563728/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView licenseStandbeeld van de Muze Urania (c. 1609) by Gerard ter Borch Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788362/standbeeld-van-muze-urania-c-1609-gerard-ter-borchFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408235/easter-party-invitation-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931658/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePrincess Wrapping Her Turbanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932168/princess-wrapping-her-turbanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseRama, Sita, and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931939/rama-sita-and-lakshmana-folio-from-ramayanaFree Image from public domain license