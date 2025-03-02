Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese emperorukiyo-e emperoremperor yaocartoonfacepatternpersonartLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1029 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2004 x 2338 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. 