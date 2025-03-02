rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
japanese emperorukiyo-e emperoremperor yaocartoonfacepatternpersonart
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakutei
Emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiiku
The Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932199/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932727/beauty-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Returning Sails of Akashi: Koimurasaki of theTamaya, kamuro Chidori and Momiji by Kikukawa Eizan
Returning Sails of Akashi: Koimurasaki of theTamaya, kamuro Chidori and Momiji by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932865/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Red by Utagawa Kunisada
Red by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932009/red-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ohan and Obiya Choemon eloping in the drama Katsuragawa Renri no Shigarami, from the series "A Collection of Ancient and…
Ohan and Obiya Choemon eloping in the drama Katsuragawa Renri no Shigarami, from the series "A Collection of Ancient and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950027/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sukenari (Soga no Juro), Tokimune (Soga no Goro), and their mother at a farewell party, from the series "Illustrated Tale of…
Sukenari (Soga no Juro), Tokimune (Soga no Goro), and their mother at a farewell party, from the series "Illustrated Tale of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955122/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license