Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imageohara kosonpublic domain cherry blossomcherry blossombirdcherry blossom paintingjapanese birdshummingbirdwall artBird on Weeping Cherry by Ohara ShōsonOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1137 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2314 x 2193 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2314 x 2193 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView licenseSparrows and Plum Blossoms by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932619/sparrows-and-plum-blossoms-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView licenseNandina and Flycatchers in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931734/nandina-and-flycatchers-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCrow on Snow-Covered Branch at Dawn by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932080/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932190/snow-willow-bridge-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931706/snow-willow-bridge-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseFlying Geese by Ohara Shoson. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404298/flying-geese-ohara-shoson-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licensePair of Pheasants in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932630/pair-pheasants-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMandarin Ducks and Snow by Ohara Shosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923606/mandarin-ducks-and-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126266/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687584/botanical-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931388/egrets-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licenseWisteria and Wasp by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932485/wisteria-and-wasp-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687514/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16131136/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004095/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseEgrets Descending in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932089/egrets-descending-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770108/flower-design-instagram-story-templateView licenseFlying Geese by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932081/flying-geese-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770105/flower-design-blog-banner-templateView licenseCockatoo and Pomegranate by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931782/cockatoo-and-pomegranate-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseEgrets and Reeds in Moonlight by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931670/egrets-and-reeds-moonlight-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseTiger background, Chinese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177347/tiger-background-chinese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932496/mallard-ducks-swimming-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese desktop wallpaper, tiger illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177364/japanese-desktop-wallpaper-tiger-illustration-editable-designView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Pampas Grass by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932077/image-art-grass-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Pampas Grass by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16131138/image-grass-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licensePair of Goldfish by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931575/pair-goldfish-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license