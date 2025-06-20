Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagewatanabe seiteicommon starlingsnakesparrowpublic domain wrenjapanese snake printsjapanese artjapan snakeStarling on Japanese Snake Gourd Vine by Watanabe SeiteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 780 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3278 x 2131 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3278 x 2131 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851195/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseNight Heron and Willow with Crescent Moon by Watanabe Seiteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932078/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851196/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseBird on Magnoliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976490/bird-magnoliaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseMouse and Red Radishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975589/mouse-and-red-radishFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862243/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseSparrows and Plum Blossoms by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932619/sparrows-and-plum-blossoms-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851201/png-aesthetic-animal-asiaView licenseTwo sparrows perched on a branch. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562885/japanese-sparrows-branchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851199/png-aesthetic-animal-asiaView licenseSparrows by Miyazaki Yūzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932402/sparrows-miyazaki-yuzenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670175/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSparrows Flying by Watanabe Seiteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086590/sparrows-flying-watanabe-seiteiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670045/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePicture Album of Birds and Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241435/picture-album-birds-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView licensePoppy and Sparrow. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639655/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned phone wallpaper, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851197/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseKan'ei Picture Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234399/kanei-picture-albumFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBeauty Looking at Shinobazu Pond", illustration from Bugei Kurabu (Literary Club)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086791/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-Covered Nandina and Winter Sparrow by After Nagamachi Chikusekihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932945/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115707/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrow on Snow-Covered Branch at Dawn by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932080/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned phone wallpaper, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851202/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseLarge-flowered Flat Bill and Sparrow. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639557/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned phone wallpaper, traditional frame remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862236/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseIris and Sparrow. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639551/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862265/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseFingered Citron and Bullfinch by Imao Keinenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931725/fingered-citron-and-bullfinch-imao-keinenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862258/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseA Wren and Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639632/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCrow on a Willow Branch by Seikōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932620/crow-willow-branch-seikoFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910810/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePheasant amid Pine Shoots by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932150/pheasant-amid-pine-shoots-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552132/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEurasian tree sparrow illustration from Bijutsu Sekai (1893-1896) by Watanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/560551/bird-eating-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license