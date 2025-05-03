Edit ImageCrop36SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscapelakebeachpublic domain oil paintinglandscape oil paintingvintage beachmaineocean paintingAlong the Maine Coast by Alfred Thompson BricherOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 555 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6953 x 3214 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6953 x 3214 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStars mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610594/stars-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseSeascape, Beached Boat (Ashore on Salisbury Beach) by Alfred Thompson Bricherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924059/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarine Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886172/marine-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCastle Rock, Marblehead, Alfred Thompson Bricherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849933/castle-rock-marbleheadFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886697/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRocks and Seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034535/rocks-and-seaFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlong the Maine Coast by Alfred Thompson Bricher. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429262/image-clouds-scenery-plantView licenseKayaking art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057501/kayaking-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLake View (1880-1889) by Alfred Thompson Bricherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129040/lake-view-1880-1889-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060716/kayaking-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLate autumn in the White Mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908564/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572317/goodbye-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseLate autumn in the White Mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906791/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959234/the-farmFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057343/solo-travel-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoastal Scene (2nd half 19th century) by Alfred Thompson Bricherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126748/coastal-scene-2nd-half-19th-century-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeascapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906970/seascapeFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057356/solo-travel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrigsgiljan cliff by Brofjorden fjord at Loddebo, Lysekil Municipality, Sweden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340470/free-photo-image-bay-beach-caveFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking desktop wallpaper, woman background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057536/kayaking-desktop-wallpaper-woman-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeascape, Beached Boat (Ashore on Salisbury Beach) by Alfred Thompson Bricher. Original public domain image from Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16036503/image-sky-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseFaith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886699/faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Coast (1870-1900) by Alfred Thompson Bricherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046909/the-coast-1870-1900-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain licenseFaith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573613/faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3287976/free-photo-image-aerial-view-bay-beachFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259091/summer-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSunset, Shinnecock Bayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907522/sunset-shinnecock-bayFree Image from public domain licenseLake vacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13500607/lake-vacation-instagram-post-templateView licensePurau Bay Lyttelton harbour, NZ. A scenic 45 minute drive from Christchurch around the Lyttelton Harbour Basin, via Dyers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024133/photo-image-ocean-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFaith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886701/faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5950761/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseLearn French Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538108/learn-french-instagram-post-templateView licenseKustgebergte (1870 - 1880) by Adolphe Joseph Thomas Monticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744433/kustgebergte-1870-1880-adolphe-joseph-thomas-monticelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049948/art-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe rampart at Marathon, in the background Euboea with the mountain Ochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802301/the-rampart-marathon-the-background-euboea-with-the-mountain-ocheFree Image from public domain license