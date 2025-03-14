rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tomoe Gozen and Fan Kuai by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
japanese patterntomoe gozencartoonfacepatternpersonartman
Asian woman, small business 3d remix, editable design
Asian woman, small business 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203891/asian-woman-small-business-remix-editable-designView license
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakutei
Emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView license
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
The Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931973/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView license
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Prince Genji and Tō no Chūjō Performing the Dance of the Blue Wave, from the Tale of Genji by Yashima Gakutei
Prince Genji and Tō no Chūjō Performing the Dance of the Blue Wave, from the Tale of Genji by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931609/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Pictures of Girl Meditating and Plum Tree through Window by Yashima Gakutei
Pictures of Girl Meditating and Plum Tree through Window by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932253/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397416/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView license
Ink Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
Ink Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932484/ink-komachi-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Katō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichika
Katō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933040/kato-kiyomasa-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412621/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Ichikawa Danjuro VII as I no Hayata by Utagawa Kunisada
Ichikawa Danjuro VII as I no Hayata by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922582/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790396/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView license
The Actor Hanagawa Ichinojo as Akane Gozen in the play "Okunizome Shusse Butai," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
The Actor Hanagawa Ichinojo as Akane Gozen in the play "Okunizome Shusse Butai," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951869/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Martial arts studio poster template
Martial arts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Lady Tomoe (Tomoe Gozen) in the Play Yasa Gumbai Miyako no Jindori, Performed at the Miyako…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Lady Tomoe (Tomoe Gozen) in the Play Yasa Gumbai Miyako no Jindori, Performed at the Miyako…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947128/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license