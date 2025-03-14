Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese patterntomoe gozencartoonfacepatternpersonartmanTomoe Gozen and Fan Kuai by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1062 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2095 x 2367 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAsian woman, small business 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203891/asian-woman-small-business-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseEmperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseŌtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseThe Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931973/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseRepresenting the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licensePrince Genji and Tō no Chūjō Performing the Dance of the Blue Wave, from the Tale of Genji by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931609/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePictures of Girl Meditating and Plum Tree through Window by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932253/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D editable Japanese martial art man remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397416/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView licenseInk Komachi by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932484/ink-komachi-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKatō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933040/kato-kiyomasa-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseKokyū by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D editable Japanese martial art man remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412621/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView licenseCourtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VII as I no Hayata by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922582/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790396/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseThe Actor Hanagawa Ichinojo as Akane Gozen in the play "Okunizome Shusse Butai," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951869/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Lady Tomoe (Tomoe Gozen) in the Play Yasa Gumbai Miyako no Jindori, Performed at the Miyako…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947128/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license