Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepatternpersonartmanjapanese artvintagepublic domainDaoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1013 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1939 x 2297 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseRepresenting the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCourtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseThe Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTomoe Gozen and Fan Kuai by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931613/tomoe-gozen-and-fan-kuai-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseKokyū by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseCourtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899857/seafood-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licensePoem by Ki no Tsurayuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021065/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseActors Bando Mitsugoro and Iwai Hanshiro by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923420/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseLin Hejing (Rin Nasei) with Crane by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956178/lin-hejing-rin-nasei-with-crane-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseMoon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932195/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrince Genji and Tō no Chūjō Performing the Dance of the Blue Wave, from the Tale of Genji by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931609/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen), from the series "Collection of Comic Performances from the Niwaka Festival in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019523/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Kojuro VI in a Daisho no Mai (Sword Dance), in the Play Gion Nyogo, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949017/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseHairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039331/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license