rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
tanabatajapan festivaljapanese artworkneedlevintageukiyo-e womanweaver princess1786 c.1855
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
Kokyū by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
The Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Tanabata by Kikukawa Eizan
Tanabata by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922738/tanabata-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakutei
Emperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243860/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Empress Jitō Tennō by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Empress Jitō Tennō by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931408/empress-jito-tenno-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243896/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7761399/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931580/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440893/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Arashi Rikan II in a Samurai Role by Shōraku
Arashi Rikan II in a Samurai Role by Shōraku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932013/arashi-rikan-samurai-role-shorakuFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Cascading Water by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Cascading Water by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924058/cascading-water-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Syllable "I" by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Syllable "I" by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931841/the-syllable-i-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese shop editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese shop editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909124/japanese-shop-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Nakamura Noshio II as Hanako as a Shirabyōshi Dancer by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Nakamura Noshio II as Hanako as a Shirabyōshi Dancer by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461472/editable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932727/beauty-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license