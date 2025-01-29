Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagequiltgeometricgeometric patternpatchworktextilefabricquilt patternartQuilt, 'Hoagland Presentation'Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1083 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1853 x 2054 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licensePresentation Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037711/presentation-quiltFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseSignature Quilt, 'Bucket of Blood' by Roslyn Section American Red Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931762/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseWorld War I Fundraiser Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038132/world-war-fundraiser-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseSignature Quilt, 'Delectable Mountains'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018058/signature-quilt-delectable-mountainsFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseChild’s Quilt, 'Hole in the Barn Door' or 'Monkey Wrench'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931179/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseQuilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037689/quiltFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseMemorial Quilt by Emily Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018101/memorial-quilt-emily-snyderFree Image from public domain licenseFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licenseBedcover ("Album Patch" or "Signature" Quilt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005343/bedcover-album-patch-signature-quiltFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseTrueblood Signature Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9273422/trueblood-signature-quiltFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView licenseQuilt Top, 'Spiritualists' by Nannie S Sterretthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306765/quilt-top-spiritualists-nannie-sterrettFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt, 'Log Cabin (Barnraising Variation)'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038076/quilt-log-cabin-barnraising-variationFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt, 'Double Irish Chain'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037964/quilt-double-irish-chainFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseBedcover ("Album Patch" or "Signature" Quilt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005544/bedcover-album-patch-signature-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt, 'Flying Geese' and 'Bars'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037686/quilt-flying-geese-and-barsFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseQuilt, 'Evening Star'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037710/quilt-evening-starFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931873/childs-quilt-zigzag-streak-lightningFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Square within a Square'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037677/childs-quilt-square-within-squareFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView licenseQuilt for Four Poster Bed, 'Variable Star'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798521/quilt-for-four-poster-bed-variable-starFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseIntricate vintage quilt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037713/quiltFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837744/patchworkView licenseQuilt, 'One-Patch' Variationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037688/quilt-one-patch-variationFree Image from public domain license