Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
Market in medieval town fantasy remix, editable design
Abhimanyu Asks for His Father Arjuna's Chariot, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Diverse volunteers
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
Medieval knight war fantasy remix, editable design
Vrishaketu and Bhima Fighting Yavanatha, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great…
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Medieval war scene fantasy remix, editable design
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Abhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Ghatotkacha Attacks Abhimanyu, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War…
Happy kid in medieval town fantasy remix, editable design
Fight with Ghatotkacha, Scene From the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
On the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Working after retirement Instagram post template, editable text
Abhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Ghatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…
Senior couple using tablet, editable design
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Elegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable text
Unidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Training camp Instagram post template
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
Peace not war Instagram post template, editable text
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
Abhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Ghatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…
Warriors fighting in battlefield fantasy remix, editable design
Vrishaketu Shoots Babhruvahana into the Air on a Circle of Arrows (recto), Babhruvahana Resumes his Fight with Vrishaketu…
Muay thai Instagram post template
Vrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a…
