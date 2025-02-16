rawpixel
Prince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosity
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
Ganesh Chaturthi poster template, editable text and design
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Jali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Sitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustration
Sakka (Indra) Reveals Himself to Maddi, Scene from the Vessantara Jataka
Cute wild animals png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Genealogical Painting
Good fortune poster template, editable text and design
Vishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
Baby boy poster template, editable text and design
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Fairy tale castle fantasy remix, editable design
The Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvati
Indian art & culture poster template
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Sitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustration
Mandala of Vasudhara
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
Wildlife animal isolated element set
Enshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)
Wildlife animal isolated element set
Mandala of Vishnu
Victorian woman driving phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assembly
Wildlife animal isolated element set
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
Songkran festival poster template
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
