Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageminiature paintingfrescopuranapuranas paintingcartoonfacepersonartHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2062 x 2749 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseRukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGolf courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView licensePradyumna Enters the Palace of the Demon Sambar and Challenges him to Battle, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010973/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licensePrivate golf course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView licenseKrishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932367/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license3D confused man at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464810/confused-man-work-editable-remixView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415547/ballerina-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932166/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Eutrope Healing a Person by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248166/saint-eutrope-healing-person-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932067/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263962/the-crucifixion-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain license