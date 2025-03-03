rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Save
Edit Image
miniature paintingfrescopuranapuranas paintingcartoonfacepersonart
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Rukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
Rukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Pradyumna Enters the Palace of the Demon Sambar and Challenges him to Battle, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
Pradyumna Enters the Palace of the Demon Sambar and Challenges him to Battle, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010973/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Private golf course poster template
Private golf course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView license
Krishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
The Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932367/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
3D confused man at work editable remix
3D confused man at work editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464810/confused-man-work-editable-remixView license
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina blog banner template, editable design
Ballerina blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415547/ballerina-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
Scene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Cool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Cool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Krishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…
Krishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Kamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932166/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Krishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Scenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Scenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Eutrope Healing a Person by Lieven van Lathem
Saint Eutrope Healing a Person by Lieven van Lathem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248166/saint-eutrope-healing-person-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Brahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932067/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
The Crucifixion by Lieven van Lathem
The Crucifixion by Lieven van Lathem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263962/the-crucifixion-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain license