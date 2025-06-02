Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domaindrawings vintagecartoonfacepersonartwatercolourmanA Noble Being Entertained by a Female MusicianOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 984 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2497 x 2047 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVrindavan Gosainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018031/vrindavan-gosainFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrince Raj Singh of Bikanerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923107/prince-raj-singh-bikanerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAn Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseEmperor Muhammad Shah (r. 1719-48) Presides Over Celebrations of the Spring Festival of Colors (Holi Utsava)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038378/image-face-aesthetic-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseTwo Youths Engaged in a Discussion by Manoharhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931798/two-youths-engaged-discussion-manoharFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait Studies of Sikhs (recto); Sikh Noble (possibly Raja Dhian Singh, 1796-1843) and Sketches (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800016/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801002/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarriage of Prince Aurangzeb in 1637: a) Emperor Shah Jahan and Prince Aurangzeb Meeting an Elder of the Bride's party; b)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923037/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseHindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037924/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDurga Being Worshipped by Two Devoteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Performance of Nautch Dancing Girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933041/performance-nautch-dancing-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798615/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseValmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseMaddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseArjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932348/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseHindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038661/image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain license