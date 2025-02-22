Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domaincrown illustrationcrownstained glass artheraldicheraldic designfacepatternHeraldic Panel: Arms of LucerneOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2603 x 3448 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRose stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417968/rose-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Ritter and the Judgment of Solomonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of the Abbey of St. Blasienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933073/heraldic-panel-arms-the-abbey-st-blasienFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Schumacher and Petermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931864/heraldic-panel-arms-schumacher-and-petermannFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Balthasar and Sagesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037961/heraldic-panel-arms-balthasar-and-sagesserFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507261/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Franz Fallenterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933064/the-adoration-the-magi-franz-fallenterFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506241/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Baptism of Christ by Franz Fallenterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922542/the-baptism-christ-franz-fallenterFree Image from public domain licenseShiraz wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14675903/shiraz-wine-label-templateView licenseHeraldic Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932996/heraldic-panelFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane frame background, gold glittery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551648/japanese-crane-frame-background-gold-glittery-editable-designView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Flechenstein and Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931871/heraldic-panel-arms-flechenstein-and-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of the Brothers Caspar and Hans Laserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037965/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePansy floral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418599/pansy-floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseHeraldic Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038332/heraldic-panelFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane frame HD wallpaper, gold glittery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551654/japanese-crane-frame-wallpaper-gold-glittery-editable-designView licenseHeraldic Panel: Scenes from the Parable of the Prodigal Son by Hans Jeglihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932347/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass art elements Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14464420/floral-stained-glass-art-elements-pinterest-bannerView licenseStandard Bearer with Arms of Chaspar Ullrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932346/standard-bearer-with-arms-chaspar-ullrichFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417973/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Crucifixion with Heraldic Shieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038377/the-crucifixion-with-heraldic-shieldsFree Image from public domain license24K gold blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499654/24k-gold-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArms of the Town of Schaffhausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932450/arms-the-town-schaffhausenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass art elements Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463792/floral-stained-glass-art-elements-pinterest-bannerView licenseWelcome Panel of Mayer and Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038176/welcome-panel-mayer-and-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418791/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Muller and Anna Vetterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932357/heraldic-panel-arms-muller-and-anna-vetterFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBeheading of St. John the Baptist with the Arms of Schilliboum and Büollerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038329/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506995/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint John the Evangelisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038586/saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseRoundel: Arms of the Old Canton of Zurichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037954/roundel-arms-the-old-canton-zurichFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418598/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseHeraldic Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266493/heraldic-panelFree Image from public domain license